Grom Social soars 10% amid announcement to acquire 80% stake in Curiosity Ink Media
Jul. 29, 2021 8:30 AM ETGrom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM)GROMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) is acquiring 80% of the equity and control of kids and family content creator Curiosity Ink Media.
- The acquisition is expected to complement the company’s existing offerings of brand-safe social media for kids, animation production and web filtering solutions.
- Grom will retain Curiosity’s Brent Watts, in his current role as Chief Creative Officer, where he will continue to cultivate storytelling IP for Curiosity and provide visual design acumen for the studio.
- Watts will join Russell Hicks, one of Curiosity’s founders, chief content officer, and president of Top Draw Animation.
- The transaction is expected to close in mid-August.
- GROM +9.89% premarket to $3.00
- Source: Press Release