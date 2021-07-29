Valero posts powerful Q2 beat as fuel demand rebounds
Jul. 29, 2021 8:35 AM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)VLOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor49 Comments
- Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) +2.7% pre-market after easily exceeding Wall Street estimates for Q2 earnings and revenues, as fuel consumption rose with the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
- Q2 adjusted net income attributable to shareholders was $197M, compared to an adjusted net loss of $504M in the year-ago quarter; adjusted results exclude the benefit from a $1.8B after-tax lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment.
- Q2 adjusted operating income was $361M, compared to an adjusted operating loss of $383M in the prior-year quarter, which excludes the LCM inventory valuation adjustment.
- Q2 refining margin was $1.97B, compared with $1.45B in Q1; refining throughput rose 16% Q/Q and 22% Y/Y to 2.8M bbl/day.
- Valero CEO Joe Gorder said the margin environment for refining was "weak, but otherwise improving."
- Gorder also said cash provided by operating activities more than covered cash used in investing and financing activities for the quarter, even without the cash benefits from the 2020 income tax refund and the proceeds from the stake sale of the Pasadena terminal.
- The company said the large-scale carbon sequestration project with BlackRock and Navigator is "moving ahead with strong interest from additional parties in the binding open season."
- Valero is expected to be the anchor shipper with eight of its ethanol plants connected to the system, producing a lower carbon intensity ethanol product to be marketed in low-carbon fuel markets.
- Valero is the first U.S. refiner to issue Q2 results, a quarter that has been stressful for many companies in the industry.