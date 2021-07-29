Creative Learning to acquire Bricks4Schoolz
- Creative Learning (OTCQB:CLCN) to acquire Bricks4Schoolz launched in 2018.
- It is the hands-on, fun, and interactive online platform has helped students improve their learning, retention, and application of mathematics.
- Christopher Rego, CEO commented, “We are excited to acquire Bricks4Schoolz, which will accelerate the next phase of our STEM growth by offering our Unique STEM LAB Solution to both public and private schools and further extend our leadership position in the STEAM education space. With more than 400 franchises around the world, a focused strategic global sales plan, and our new STEM Lab platform, we are well-positioned for market growth. Combining Bricks4Schoolz with Bricks4Kidz will be transformative for implementing STEM Lab solutions. We appreciate the invaluable collaboration from the Bricks4Schoolz® team and look forward to their ongoing support as we deliver value to our stakeholders."