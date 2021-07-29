Jowell Global stock soars 10% amid announcement to acquire equity stake in loan provider
Jul. 29, 2021 8:46 AM ETJowell Global Ltd. (JWEL)JWELBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Jowell Global's (NASDAQ:JWEL) variable interest entity Shanghai Juhao Information Technology is acquiring 18.96% equity interest in Suzhou Industrial Park Hongrun Rural Small Amount Loan Co. for RMB30M.
- China-based Hongrun provides loans to agriculture, rural areas and farmers, and acts as agent for financial institutions.
- The investment will be used for loans to the owners of Juhao Best Choice Stores — community group-buying franchise stores launched by Shanghai Juhao in April — for their business development and expansion.
- “The acquisition announced today is a clear indication of the company’s continuous capabilities in executing long-term growth strategies and evidence of continued efforts in expanding Juhao Best Choice Stores across China," said Jowell Global Chairman and CEO Zhiwei Xu.
- JWEL +9.41% premarket to $5.58
- Source: Press Release