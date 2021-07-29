Online fraud prevention co. Riskified prices IPO above expected range
Jul. 29, 2021 8:47 AM ETRiskified Ltd. (RSKD)RSKD, NLOKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Online fraud prevention firm Riskified (RSKD) priced 17.5M shares at $21, above the earlier range of $18-$20 share, and valuing the company at about $3.3B.
- The offering consists of 17.3M Class A shares offered by Riskified and 200,000 Class A shares to be sold by one of Riskified’s existing shareholder, according to a statement. The company will raise about $368M in the IPO.
- Riskified will begin trading on the NYSE later today under the symbol "RSKD."
- Riskified, based in Tel Aviv, was started by CEO Eido Gal and Assaf Feldman in 2013 to solve online payment fraud, according to a filing earlier this month. Some of Riskified's biggest investors include General Atlantic and Fidelity Management.
- Bloomberg reported in early May that Riskified was exploring a potential IPO. Riskified announced in November 2019 a Series E funding round of $165M, led by investor General Atlantic, at a valuation of more than $1B.
- Riskified's customers include Wish, Wayfair, Prada, Ticketmaster, Finish Line and others, according to the company's website.
- Riskified's competitors include startup Forter, which had a valuation of $3B, in a funding run in early May led by Tiger Global Management and Signifyd, which closed a $205m funding round in April to give itself a $1.34B valuation.
- Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Credit Suisse are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.
