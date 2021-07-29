Online fraud prevention co. Riskified prices IPO above expected range

Jul. 29, 2021 8:47 AM ETRiskified Ltd. (RSKD)RSKD, NLOKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Protection network security computer and safe your data concept. Digital crime by an anonymous hacker
marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

  • Online fraud prevention firm Riskified (RSKD) priced 17.5M shares at $21, above the earlier range of $18-$20 share, and valuing the company at about $3.3B.
  • The offering consists of 17.3M Class A shares offered by Riskified and 200,000 Class A shares to be sold by one of Riskified’s existing shareholder, according to a statement. The company will raise about $368M in the IPO.
  • Riskified will begin trading on the NYSE later today under the symbol "RSKD."
  • Riskified, based in Tel Aviv, was started by CEO Eido Gal and Assaf Feldman in 2013 to solve online payment fraud, according to a filing earlier this month. Some of Riskified's biggest investors include General Atlantic and Fidelity Management.
  • Bloomberg reported in early May that Riskified was exploring a potential IPO. Riskified announced in November 2019 a Series E funding round of $165M, led by investor General Atlantic, at a valuation of more than $1B.
  • Riskified's customers include Wish, Wayfair, Prada, Ticketmaster, Finish Line and others, according to the company's website.
  • Riskified's competitors include startup Forter, which had a valuation of $3B, in a funding run in early May led by Tiger Global Management and Signifyd, which closed a $205m funding round in April to give itself a $1.34B valuation.
  • Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Credit Suisse are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.
  • Also see, Riskified Readies $323 Million U.S. IPO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.