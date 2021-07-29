Dosing underway in Ocular Therapeutix's early-stage trial of OTX-TKI for wet AMD
Jul. 29, 2021 8:48 AM ETOcular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL)OCULBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) has dosed the first patient in the U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial of OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
- The Phase 1 trial is a prospective, randomized, trial evaluating a single OTX-TKI implant containing a 600 µg dose of axitinib, compared with a 2 mg dose of aflibercept administered every eight weeks in subjects previously treated with anti-VEGF therapy.
- This trial is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and biological activity of OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD.