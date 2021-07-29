These four TIPS ETFs are overbought in the wake of the FOMC meeting
Jul. 29, 2021 9:33 AM ETVanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP), STIP, SCHP, TIPVTIP, STIP, SCHP, TIPBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor6 Comments
- TIPS ETFs are trading at record-high prices and moved into overbought territory as of early Thursday, the Relative Strength Index technical indicator shows.
- The RSI was flashing an overbought condition for the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP), Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP), iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) and Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).
- The move came after the Federal Open Market Committee's widely watched meeting communique said that the central bank continues to attribute U.S. inflation as "transitory."
- But Wall Street doesn't feel the same way, as TIP, SCHP, STIP and VTIP all reached record highs Wednesday after hitting their previous all-time highs just a few weeks back.
- The four exchange traded funds also find their RSIs indicating overbought conditions.
- TIP is sitting at a 76.15 RSI, while SCHP is at 78.02, STIP is seeing 70.62 and VTIP is at a 73.71 handle as of 9:00 a.m. EST.
- When a specific instrument's RSI tops 70, that's traditionally considered an overbought signal.
- All four exchange traded funds allow investors to hedge against inflation. Each of the four ETFs typically rise in price as inflation figures rise.
- The inflection point that market participants find themselves in is that these ETFs seem stretched in nature and overbought even as the Fed's underlining tone remains the same with regards to inflation.
- From a year-to-date standpoint, TIP is +2.32%, SCHP +2.92%, STIP +2.56%, and VTIP +2.94%.
- Here are a few other exchange traded funds that can help you capitalize on moves in inflation, Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar.