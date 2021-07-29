Finward Bancorp and Royal Financial to merge
Jul. 29, 2021 8:48 AM ETRoyal Financial, Inc. (RYFL), FNWDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Finward Bancorp (OTCPK:FNWD), parent of Peoples Bank and Royal Financial (OTCQX:RYFL), executed a definitive merger agreement post which Finward will acquire RYFL and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Savings Bank in a stock and cash transaction.
- Under merger agreement terms, RYFL stockholders who hold 101+ shares of RYFL common stock will have the right to elect to receive $20.14/share in cash or 0.4609 shares of FNWD common stock, or a combination of both, for each outstanding share of RYFL common stock.
- 65% of RYFL’s outstanding shares of common stock will receive FNWD common stock and 35% will receive cash.
- Based on FNWD's closing stock price of $44 as of July 28, 2021, the merger consideration has an total value of ~$52.9M and which includes approximately $0.9M paid to RYFL’s stock option holders.
- FNWD expects the merger to be ~$1.08 or 21% accretive to 2022 EPS and more than 25% accretive to 2023 EPS.
- Merger expected to close in 1Q22.
- Royal Savings Bank will be merged with and into Peoples Bank, and the combined operations will be continued under the Peoples Bank name; integration is expected to be complete in 2Q22.