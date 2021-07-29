ICE stock dips after inline quarter

Jul. 29, 2021 9:34 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)ICEBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
  • Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.16 is inline with the average analyst estimate and rose from $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 net revenue of $1.7B increases +22% Y/Y, and is also inline with the consensus estimate.
  • Exchange segment revenue in Q2 increased 2% to $909M from $893M in Q2 2020.
  • Q2 Fixed Income and Data segment revenue of $458M increases 3% from $446M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Mortgage Technology segment revenue jumped to $340M in Q2 from $56M Y/Y.
  • Expects Q3 adjusted operating expenses in the range of $770M-780M vs. $742-752M in Q1; sees adjusted non-operating expense between $100M-105M, compared with $105M-110M in Q1.
  • Shares are down 1.2% in early action.
  • Earlier, ICE declared the same $0.33/share quarterly dividend from the prior quarter, and Q2 EPS and revenue in-line.
