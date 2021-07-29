Nikola slides after founder Trevor Milton charged with fraud

Jul. 29, 2021 Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) falls after company founder Trevor Milton is charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan with three counts of making false and misleading statements to investors.
  • The charging document alleges Milton mislead investors on "nearly all aspects" of the business.
  • Trevor Milton resigned from Nikola last September shortly after Hindenburg Research issued a scathing short seller report on alleged misrepresentations by Milton. Shares of Nikola are down more than 60% since that report was published.
  • Shares of Nikola are down 7.15% in premarket action to $13.18. Seeking Alpha authors were already bearish on Nikola before the Milton indictment.
