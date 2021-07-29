Nikola slides after founder Trevor Milton charged with fraud
Jul. 29, 2021 8:49 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)NKLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor194 Comments
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) falls after company founder Trevor Milton is charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan with three counts of making false and misleading statements to investors.
- The charging document alleges Milton mislead investors on "nearly all aspects" of the business.
- Trevor Milton resigned from Nikola last September shortly after Hindenburg Research issued a scathing short seller report on alleged misrepresentations by Milton. Shares of Nikola are down more than 60% since that report was published.
- Shares of Nikola are down 7.15% in premarket action to $13.18. Seeking Alpha authors were already bearish on Nikola before the Milton indictment.