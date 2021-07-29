Alaska Airlines expands technology partnership with Sabre

  • Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) renews and expands its SabreSonic passenger service system agreement with Alaska Airlines, the fifth largest airline in the U.S.
  • In addition to the renewal of SabreSonic and Intelligence Exchange, the expanded agreement includes Sabre's Dynamic Availability and Group Optimizer products.
  • Andrew Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer of Alaska Airlines: "It is especially important right now to have the most robust, agile and advanced technology solutions possible to propel our business into the future. As travel starts to show improvement after a challenging year, we are now very much focused on driving revenue and growth. Our extended technology partnership with Sabre will support us in this goal, in addition to help us enhance productivity and enable our award-winning service."
