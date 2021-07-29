Nuvalent prices ~$165.75M IPO
Jul. 29, 2021 9:06 AM ETNuvalent, Inc. (NUVL)NUVLBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Biopharmaceutical company Nuvalent (NUVL) has priced its initial public offering of 9,750,000 common shares, with expected gross proceeds of ~$165.75M.
- The offering consists of 9,150,000 shares of Class A common stock and 600,000 shares of Class B common stock, each priced at $17/share.
- Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,462,500 shares of Class A common stock at the offering price.
- Closing date is expected to be August 2, 2021.
- The Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol "NUVL."