Adhera signs definitive license agreement with Melior for Parkinson’s disease drug candidate
Jul. 29, 2021 9:07 AM ETAdhera Therapeutics, Inc. (ATRX)By: SA News Team
- Adhera Therapeutics (OTCPK:ATRX) has signed a license agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals for MLR-1019 (armesocarb) for the initial purpose of developing a new therapeutic for Parkinson’s disease (“PD”).
- Per the Agreement, Adhera will be granted exclusive worldwide rights to the MLR-1019 IP and Melior know how to develop MLR-1019 in exchange for payments that are only triggered by successful completion of specific clinical trial and FDA approval milestones.
- Melior will also be owed a royalty on all future gross product sales should MLR-1019 reach commercialization.
- "Our full set of global resources are now at the disposal of Adhera and we look forward to deepening our relationship based upon the success of our work in PD," CEO of Melior Andrew Reaume said.