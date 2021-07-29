Metals Acquisition prices $250M initial offering

Jul. 29, 2021 9:09 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Metals Acquisition (MTAL) prices its initial public offering of 25M units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
  • Underwriters' 45-day option to purchase up to 3.75M additional units.
  • Units are expected to be listed for trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “MTAL.U” beginning July 29, 2021.
  • Company expects that its class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols ‘‘MTAL’’ and ‘‘MTAL WS,’’ respectively.
  • Citigroup is acting as sole book-running manager.
  • Press Release
