Metals Acquisition prices $250M initial offering
Jul. 29, 2021 9:09 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Metals Acquisition (MTAL) prices its initial public offering of 25M units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
- Underwriters' 45-day option to purchase up to 3.75M additional units.
- Units are expected to be listed for trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “MTAL.U” beginning July 29, 2021.
- Company expects that its class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols ‘‘MTAL’’ and ‘‘MTAL WS,’’ respectively.
- Citigroup is acting as sole book-running manager.
- Press Release