FDA OKs expanded labelling for Allergan's Botox to treat upper limb spasticity
Jul. 29, 2021 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)
- Allergan, an AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) company, announces that the FDA has approved a label expansion of BOTOX to include eight new muscles for the treatment of upper limb spasticity in adults.
- The new muscles for treatment include additional muscles of the elbow and forearm (brachialis, brachioradialis, pronator teres, and pronator quadratus), as well as intrinsic hand muscles (lumbricals and interossei) and thumb muscles (flexor pollicis brevis and opponens pollicis).
- The label now includes the use of ultrasound as a muscle localization technique in adult spasticity.
- This expanded BOTOX dosing guidance provides physicians the ability to treat based on clinical assessment of a patient's spasticity and anatomy while staying within the BOTOX maximum cumulative dose of 400 Units in a 3-month period in adults.
- BOTOX has been proven to significantly reduce muscle stiffness and is indicated for the treatment of spasticity in patients 2 years of age and older.