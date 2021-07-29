TotalEnergies EPS misses by $0.64, misses on revenue
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.80 misses by $0.64.
- Revenue of $41.63B (+93.1% Y/Y) misses by $570M.
- Adjusted net income of $3.46B compared to $126M a year earlier, due to the increase in oil and gas prices
- Hydrocarbon production of 2,747 kboe/d in 2Q21, a decrease of 3% compared to 2Q20
- TotalEnergies anticipates its full-year 2021 hydrocarbon production to be around 2.85 Mboe/d.
- TotalEnergies anticipates that the higher oil prices observed in the first half 2021 will have a positive impact on its average realized price of LNG for the coming six months, given the lag effect on price formulas. It is expected to be more than $7.5/Mbtu in the third quarter 2021.
- TotalEnergies maintains discipline on expenses, with net investments expected to be between $12-13 billion in 2021, with half dedicated to future growth. For those growth investments, 50% will be dedicated to renewables and electricity.
