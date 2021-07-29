Tempur Sealy stock climbs after record sales and earnings
Jul. 29, 2021 9:37 AM ETTempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)TPXBy: SA News Team
- Tempur Sealy International (TPX +7.7%) shares jumped after the company posted record numbers for sales and earnings for its second quarter.
- Net sales of $1,169.1M were up 72.6% Y/Y and up 62% from the comparable quarter in 2019.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.79, beats by $0.23, (+295% Y/Y) increased $0.15 compared to the first quarter this year.
- Record net cash provided by operating activities was $226.7M, blowing past the previous mark of $156.1M set in Q3 2020.
- "We expect to deliver full year growth of over 200% compared to 2019, ... a base year unaffected by COVID," said CEO Scott Thompson.
- After the strong quarter and acquisition of bed retailer Dreams, the company updates its outlook for FY 21 EPS to between $3.10 and $3.25 from between $2.50 and $2.70 and prior consensus of $2.72.
