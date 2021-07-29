AstraZeneca is “exploring different options” for COVID-19 vaccine business - Reuters
Jul. 29, 2021
- Hurt by a series of setbacks early this year, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is “exploring different options” for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine business. Greater clarity in this regard is expected by the end of the year, Reuters reported citing a company executive.
- "We are exploring different options," Ruud Dobber, Astra’s Executive Vice President and President of the BioPharmaceuticals Business said, referring to the vaccine business. “…but it is far too early at this stage to conclude that (process)," he added.
- "Before year-end, we will have more clarity... if you ask me, is the vaccine business a sustainable business for AstraZeneca for the next five or 10 years, that big strategic question is under discussion."
- According to Dobber a small group of executives reporting to him and Mene Pangalos, Astra’s Executive Vice President of BioPharmaceuticals R&D have concerns over the sustainability of the vaccine business.
- "We need to have that discussion with our senior executive team, and then with the board of AstraZeneca," Dobber remarked.
- Astra’s two-dose vaccine was linked to rare cases of blood clots mainly in Europe early this year. And in March, the U.S. Data Safety and Monitoring Board said the company might have provided “outdated” information from the late-stage trial of the vaccine conducted in the U.S.