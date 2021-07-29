APA 'very encouraged' by Suriname offshore appraisal drilling
- APA Corp. (APA +1.7%) announces "drilling success" at its appraisal program offshore Suriname in Block 58.
- APA reports the Sapakara South-1 appraisal well encountered 98 ft. of net black oil pay, a result that "marks another important step toward a commercial oil development in the southeast portion of Block 58."
- A second appraisal well encountered two thin intervals of black oil above water at Kwaskwasi.
- APA says it is "very encouraged by the initial appraisal, having confirmed 30 meters of a single, blocky sand that is full to base with black oil. These are the characteristics necessary to accelerate development in this area of Block 58, which has high prospect density."
- APA owns a 50% working interest in Block 58, with operator TotalEnergies (TTE +3.1%) holding a 50% stake.
- RBC analyst Scott Hanold says the APA's update is a slight positive, but could be "muted with some elevated investor expectations"” for an announcement.
- APA "is all about Suriname," and the stock "will more likely follow the Suriname progress as it gains importance," Long Player writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.