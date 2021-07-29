Vacation rental co. Vacasa to go public through SPAC TPG Pace Solutions

Jul. 29, 2021

Time away from the world...or not quite
pixdeluxe/E+ via Getty Images

  • Vacation rental co. Vacasa said it will go public through a deal with SPAC TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) that will value the company at about $4.5B. TPGS rose slightly.
  • Vacasa is expected to received $485M in gross proceeds from the deal, according to a statement.
  • Vacasa’s existing investors, including Silver Lake, Riverwood Capital, Level Equity, Altos Ventures, Adams Street and NewSpring Capital, together with founder Eric Breon and management, expect to roll 100% of their equity and expect to retain an 88% ownership of the company following deal close.

  • This year Vacasa estimates its gross booking value to be approximately $1.6B on five million nights sold. The company forecasts a revenue CAGR of 31% from 2021 to 2023, with revenue growing from $757M in 2021 to $1.3B by 2023.

  • CNBC reported in April that Vacasa was said to be considering going public through SPAC deal with Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya and Altimeter Capital's Brad Gerstner.

  • JPMorgan acted as lead financial advisor to Vacasa. PJT Partners also acted as financial advisor to Vacasa.
  • Recall, Engie's EVBox to go public in $1.4B SPAC deal with TPG Pace.
