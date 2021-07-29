Orange County Bancorp proposes 900K shares IPO
Jul. 29, 2021 9:53 AM ETOrange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Orange County Bancorp (OTCQX:OCBI) launched its 900K shares IPO of common stock with pricing range expected to be between $32 and $35 per share.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 135K shares.
- The stock is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol, "OBT".
- Net proceeds to be used for supporting the growth of Orange Bank & Trust and HVIA, including providing capital to support growth of their operations, such as the expansion of lending and wealth management activities, to finance strategic acquisitions to the extent opportunities arise and for other general corporate purposes.