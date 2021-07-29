International Paper stumbles after earnings as results don't keep up with Packaging Corp
Jul. 29, 2021 9:56 AM ETPackaging Corporation of America (PKG), IPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) slips in early trading after an in-line revenue tally for Q2 and EPS just a penny over the consensus mark.
- Looking ahead, International Paper expects demand to remain strong and margins to expand meaningfully as realization of prior price movements outpaces input and transportation costs. The company also notes that it is stepping down from its highest maintenance outage quarter.
- Bank of America thinks the high bar set by Packaging Corporation of America (PKG +0.1%) earlier in the week may be contributing to the cool reaction by investors to the print. The firm says it is staying positive on International Paper and is maintaining a Buy rating given valuation and favorable demand fundamentals in the containerboard and box market.
- Shares of International Paper are down 2.09% and trade below their 100-day moving average.