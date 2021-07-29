Pilgrim's Pride stock falls as feed costs rise
Jul. 29, 2021 10:09 AM ETPilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC)PPCBy: SA News Team
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC -1.2%) posted better-than-expected adjusted EPS at $0.63, beats by $0.08, but still saw its shares fall as executives foresaw increasing feed costs and a tight retail market.
- Stocks of corn in the U.S. remain low (1.4B bushels projected vs 1.9B bushels in 2019) and stocks of soybean are forecasted to be at their lowest levels since 2013/14.
- Labor shortages in the retail industry led to a "less than optimal mix" in Q2 and could cause demand to be less than expected in the back half of 2021.
- The demand for chicken relative to beef is rising. "We expect supply and demand to be similar [in Q3] to Q2," said a Pilgrim's Pride executive.
- Operating margins of 10.2% are lower than their quarterly peak in 2017 of 18.8% when the stock was trading at its highest, but still above competitor Tyson Foods (TSN +0.7%) Q2 2021 (ending Apr 21) margin of 6.5%.
- Pilgrim's Pride recently entered into an agreement to acquire Kerry Consumer Foods' Meats and Meals business. Read more here.