Anheuser-Busch InBev swings lower after lack of guidance boost rattles investors
Jul. 29, 2021 10:08 AM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is down sharply after a narrow Q2 revenue and profit beat. Total volume increased by 20.8% during the quarter against the soft pandemic comparable, with own beer volumes up by 20.5% and non-beer volume up by 23.2%.
- Investors seem to have been expecting a boost in guidance from the beer giant, but Anheuser-Busch only reiterated its forecast that EBITDA would grow by between 8% and 12%.
- Citi is also noting that $226M in Brazilian tax credits boosted the quarterly EPS number, which means Q2 core profit was a miss.
- Shares of BUD are down 4.78% premarket to $65.35 to trade at their lowest level since the middle part of April.