Anheuser-Busch InBev swings lower after lack of guidance boost rattles investors

Jul. 29, 2021

Bottles of Stella Artois
lleerogers/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is down sharply after a narrow Q2 revenue and profit beat. Total volume increased by 20.8% during the quarter against the soft pandemic comparable, with own beer volumes up by 20.5% and non-beer volume up by 23.2%.
  • Investors seem to have been expecting a boost in guidance from the beer giant, but Anheuser-Busch only reiterated its forecast that EBITDA would grow by between 8% and 12%.
  • Citi is also noting that $226M in Brazilian tax credits boosted the quarterly EPS number, which means Q2 core profit was a miss.
  • Shares of BUD are down 4.78% premarket to $65.35 to trade at their lowest level since the middle part of April.
