State Street-Lukka team up to provide crypto, digital assets fund administration services

Jul. 29, 2021 10:09 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)STTBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • State Street (STT +0.5%) is collaborating with Lukka to provide digital and cryptocurrency asset fund administration capabilities for the funds' private funds clients.
  • Lukka, a provider of crypto asset data and software, and State Street will support private fund clients with collection, standardization, enrichment, reconciliation, processing and reporting related to crypto and other digital assets.
  • “As our clients continue to adopt digital assets, such as crypto, we’ve seen increasing interest among investors for institutional quality middle and back-office offerings that support diversified portfolios,” said Jen Tribush, alternatives lead for State Street Digital.
  • The company said the partnership is its latest push in the digital and crypto asset space following the launch of State Street Digital, a division focused on addressing the industry’s evolving shift to digital finance, and comes after Lukka’s series C funding round in December 2020, which was led by State Street.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.