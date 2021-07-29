State Street-Lukka team up to provide crypto, digital assets fund administration services
Jul. 29, 2021 10:09 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)STTBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- State Street (STT +0.5%) is collaborating with Lukka to provide digital and cryptocurrency asset fund administration capabilities for the funds' private funds clients.
- Lukka, a provider of crypto asset data and software, and State Street will support private fund clients with collection, standardization, enrichment, reconciliation, processing and reporting related to crypto and other digital assets.
- “As our clients continue to adopt digital assets, such as crypto, we’ve seen increasing interest among investors for institutional quality middle and back-office offerings that support diversified portfolios,” said Jen Tribush, alternatives lead for State Street Digital.
- The company said the partnership is its latest push in the digital and crypto asset space following the launch of State Street Digital, a division focused on addressing the industry’s evolving shift to digital finance, and comes after Lukka’s series C funding round in December 2020, which was led by State Street.
- Source: Press Release