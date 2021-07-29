Apollo's managed funds to invest $200M in FirstDigital
Jul. 29, 2021 10:16 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)APOBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Asset manager Apollo Global Management (APO +1.9%) has said that its affiliates-managed funds have agreed to a $200M preferred equity investment in fiber-based telecom carrier FirstDigital Telecom.
- FirstDigital, a key player in western US, will use the investment to drive growth and improve liquidity for long-term growth plans. Its immediate growth strategy includes the recent acquisition of Veracity Networks, making it the largest fiber operator in Utah.
- Wesley McDougal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FirstDigital, commented on the investment, "We see strong growth opportunities across our full suite of telecommunications services and are confident that the strategic investment by the Apollo Funds will support a transformative period for our company, starting with the integration of Veracity Networks."
- Press Release