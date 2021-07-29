Sigyn Therapeutics completes animal pilot study of Sigyn Therapy
Jul. 29, 2021 10:17 AM ETSigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (SIGY)By: SA News Team
- Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCPK:SIGY) announces the completion of a pilot animal study of Sigyn Therapy.
- The pilot study represents the first-in-mammal use of Sigyn Therapy in a clinical setting.
- Sigyn Therapy is a novel blood purification technology designed to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory conditions, including sepsis.
- The annual U.S. market opportunity to treat these indications exceeds $20B, the company said.
- There were no treatment complications, adverse events or observations of hemolysis during the six-hour treatment procedures.