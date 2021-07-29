Robinhood stock indicated to open near IPO level of $38
Jul. 29, 2021 10:20 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)HOODBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor36 Comments
- Expectations for Robinhood's (NASDAQ:HOOD) opening trade slips to $38.00 at 11: 26 AM ET, even with its $38 IPO price.
- The indicated price has been slipping from $42 at ~10:10 AM to $40 at 10:19, then $38.50 at 11:13 AM and $38.25 at 11.18 AM.
- The indicated price was $38.50 at 11:13 AM and at $40 at 10:19 AM.
- Bloomberg reports that about 20-25% of the IPO went to retail buyers, citing a person familiar with the matter.
- The Robinhood IPO differs from most others by allowing its app users to get in on the IPO shares, which traditionally are only allocated to institutional or very well-connected investors. (Added at 10:56 AM)
- Recall that Tuesday night, the stock priced at the lower end of its expected range, giving the company a valuation of ~$32B.
