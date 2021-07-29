Spotify rises 2% as Guggenheim lifts view on audio 'leader'
Jul. 29, 2021 10:25 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)SPOTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is up 1.9% after an upgrade to Buy at Guggenheim, from Neutral.
- The streaming company has "established a sustainable position as the global audio industry leader," analyst Michael Morris says, citing a prior concern that investor expectations left only modest upside in the shares.
- But the stock is now more attractively priced for long-term growth potential, driven by "best-in-class user experience, industry-leading product innovation and growing content differentiation via podcasting and voice chat."
- The firm sees some modest premium pricing power ahead (and corresponding ARPU stability), along with other potential catalysts in gross margin expansion and ad growth. But in the longer term consensus forecasts are underappreciating chances for deeper engagement, in cars and in local markets.
- It's boosting its price target to $265 from $245, now implying 16% upside.
- The stock fell 5.7% yesterday after beating expectations on top and bottom lines (but disappointing with user growth) in its Q2 earnings.
- Earnings call transcript