Mortgage rates reverses trend marginally to 2.8%, still remains below 3%
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.80% for the week ending July 29, up from 2.78% recorded in prior week and down from 2.99% averaged in same period a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- "Largely due to the current environment, the 30-year fixed-rate remains below 3% for the fifth consecutive week while the 15-year fixed-rate hits another record low," Chief Economist Sam Khater commented.
- Owners and buyers continue to benefit from some of the lowest mortgage rates of all-time.
- 15-year FRM averages 2.10% down from last week when it averaged 2.12%; a year-ago at this time it averaged 2.51%.
- 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averaged 2.45%, down from 2.49% in prior week, and lower from 2.94% a year ago.
- As per Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index, applications to refinance a home loan jumped 9% last week from the previous week; refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 67.2% of total applications from 64.9% the previous week.
- Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home fell 2% for the week and were 18% lower than a year ago marking the second week of declines and lowest level since May 2020.
- A Forbes article cites, the current housing boom will flatten in 2022—or possibly early 2023—when mortgage interest rates rise; mortgage rates are likely to rise a full percentage point by mid-2022.
- They doubt long-term interest rates will rise by a percentage point even out to December 2022.
