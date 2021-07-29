NanoVibronix shares soar on registration approval for UroShield from TGA Australia

  • NanoVibronix shares soar (NAOV +44.0%) after announcing that the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted approval for its UroShield to be used by patients in Australia.
  • The company also announces that it has signed an agreement with DukeHill Healthcare to distribute its UroShield and PainShield technologies in Australia.
  • UroShield is an ultrasound-based product that is designed to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm on indwelling urinary catheters and increase antibiotic efficacy, ultimately reducing the incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI).
  • It is also intended to decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use, the company said.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 150% year to date.
  • NanoVibronix had announced that The Journal of Medical & Surgical Urology is publishing an article with positive findings from a study of patients that used its UroShield in real world settings, last week.
