Suncor says Fort Hills delay will add to 2021 operating costs
Jul. 29, 2021
- Suncor Energy (SU -1.7%) says work needed to stabilize a slope at its Fort Hills mine in Alberta will delay a ramp up in production and add to operating costs.
- Suncor says instability on the south side of the mine requires "overburden removal," to be completed by the end of the year, but the work will not impact the company's long-term forecast for cash costs, CEO Mark Little told today's earnings conference call.
- Fort Hills will operate on one train until the mine stability issue is resolved, rather than following the previous plan to transition to operating both trains at normal rates during Q3, Little said.
- The company cut its Fort Hills full-year production guidance to 45K-55K bbl/day from a previous outlook for 65K-85K bbl/day and raised cash operating costs to $37-$42/bbl from $25-$29/bbl, because of additional required work on the mine.
- Suncor reported Q2 operating EPS of C$0.48 vs. a year-ago loss of C$0.98/share; total upstream production rose 6.7% Y/Y to 699.7K boe/day from 655.5K boe/day a year ago.
