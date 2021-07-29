Alector phase 2 data on AL001 shows benefit in frontotemporal dementia (updated)
Jul. 29, 2021
- Twelve-month data from a phase 2 open-label study of Alector's (ALEC -7.5%) AL001 indicated the drug candidate restored progranulin levels to normal levels in patients with frontotemporal dementia due to a progranulin gene mutation ("FTD-GRN").
- Decreased progranulin levels due to genetic mutations are a known cause of frontotemporal dementia a rare, rapidly progressing neurodegenerative disease that is the most common form of dementia for people below 60.
- Although the study was not designed to demonstrate clinical benefit, AL001 slowed clinical progression by 47% compared to a matched control cohort.
- Stifel analyst Paul Matteis wrote that although AL001 slowed disease progression, the rate of progression is still significant over time.
- Results will be presented today at the AAIC 2021 conference.
