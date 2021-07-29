Alector phase 2 data on AL001 shows benefit in frontotemporal dementia (updated)

Jul. 29, 2021 11:08 AM ETAlector, Inc. (ALEC)ALECBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Distraught Senior Adult Man Holding Head
Willowpix/E+ via Getty Images

  • Twelve-month data from a phase 2 open-label study of Alector's (ALEC -7.5%) AL001 indicated the drug candidate restored progranulin levels to normal levels in patients with frontotemporal dementia due to a progranulin gene mutation ("FTD-GRN").
  • Decreased progranulin levels due to genetic mutations are a known cause of frontotemporal dementia a rare, rapidly progressing neurodegenerative disease that is the most common form of dementia for people below 60.
  • Although the study was not designed to demonstrate clinical benefit, AL001 slowed clinical progression by 47% compared to a matched control cohort.
  • Stifel analyst Paul Matteis wrote that although AL001 slowed disease progression, the rate of progression is still significant over time.
  • Results will be presented today at the AAIC 2021 conference.
  • #AAIC21
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.