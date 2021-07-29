Diebold Nixdorf plummets after earnings miss, lowers forecast due to semiconductor and freight inflation
Jul. 29, 2021 11:24 AM ETDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD)By: SA News Team
- Diebold Nixdorf (DBD -7.6%) missed EPS and revenue estimates in its second quarter. Adjusted EPS of $0.10 missed by $0.15 and revenue of $943.5M (+6.0% Y/Y) missed by $15.7M.
- The company lowers its forecast for FY 2021 due to higher-than-expected inflation for direct materials and freight. Executives predict that the global semiconductor shortage and supply chain issues will cause adjusted EBITDA to fall to $455M - $475M from $480M - $500M for the year.
- Diebold Nixdorf said that customers were aware of the freight issues and that they didn't expect orders to fall. Global on-time port arrivals were between 30-40% in Q2 2021, compared to above 60% in the first-half of 2020.
- Operating Margin is down to 6.7% from 11.0% in Q2 2020.
