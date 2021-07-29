Grill maker Traeger’s stock fires up Wall Street, rising 30%+ intraday following IPO (update)
- High-end grill maker Traeger (COOK) popped as much as 30%+ Thursday on its first trading day following an IPO that valued the company at more than $2B.
- COOK rose to as high as $23.74, up 31.9% from the initial public offering’s $18-a-share pricing.
- Shares later pulled back some, but still closed at $22, up 22.2% on the day.
- Traeger is just one of several barbecue-grill companies to announce plans to go public recently.
- Rival firm Weber Inc. (WEBR) expects to stage an IPO shortly, while online grill retailer BBQGuys (BBQG) agreed to a SPAC merger with Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO).
- Fire-pit company Solo Stove is also reportedly considering an IPO at more than a $1B valuation.