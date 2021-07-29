Qualcomm CEO: Demand outpacing supply across all business sectors
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Cristiano Amon said Thursday that the company's recent earnings figures reflected an environment where "demand is still outpacing supply" across all the firm's business lines.
- Amon told CNBC that it has more than one vector of growth outside of its traditional line of chips for smartphone handsets.
- Qualcomm released better-than-expected financial figures earlier on Thursday. Revenue advanced 65% from last year, reaching $8.06B. The company also provided a strong forecast for the current quarter.
- Looking to its push to diversify away from handsets, the Qualcomm CEO specified that the firm was on track for $10B in non-handset revenue.
- He noted that non-handset revenue growth outpaced its handset division by 1.6 times. Non-handset sales now account for 40% of the firm's business, Amon said.
- Within handsets, Amon said the adoption of 5G had driven sales, calling the process "resilient" despite the choppy post-COVID recovery in some parts of the world.
- Speaking to the supply constraints that have plagued the chip industry in general, Amon expressed confidence that the firm was performing "better than many" in maximizing production.
- He said Qualcomm could lean on its scale and its strategy of multi-sourcing products to weather supply constraints.
- The earnings news sparked a rally in QCOM on Thursday. The stock rose nearly 6% to $150.64 in intraday action.
- Shares had traded in a range for the past several months. With Thursday's jump, QCOM is on track for its highest close since February.
- For a deeper dive into QCOM's business, take a look at a report from SA contributor Josh Arnold, who said before the earnings announcement that the firm was on the brink of a "new rally."