Hyundai, LG Energy Solutions to build Indonesian battery plant together

Electric car is plugged in for charging with solar panels in the background
SimonSkafar/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hyundai Motor Co. announces that it will begin a $1.1 billion joint venture in Indonesia with South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution, a spin-off of LG Chemical.
  • The plant is expected to produce 10-gigawatt-hours of battery cells yearly when it is completed in 2023. A typical nuclear reactor produces about 1 gigawatt-hour per year.
  • LG Energy Solution plans to go public later this year after separating from parent company LG Chemical at the end of 2020.
  • Hyundai hopes to use the plant to generate a steady supply of lithium batteries for itself and sister-company Kia Corporation as the two companies shift car production to electric vehicles.
  • Earlier this month, the EU proposed an end to the internal combustion engine by 2035.
