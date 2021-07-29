Hyundai, LG Energy Solutions to build Indonesian battery plant together
- Hyundai Motor Co. announces that it will begin a $1.1 billion joint venture in Indonesia with South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution, a spin-off of LG Chemical.
- The plant is expected to produce 10-gigawatt-hours of battery cells yearly when it is completed in 2023. A typical nuclear reactor produces about 1 gigawatt-hour per year.
- LG Energy Solution plans to go public later this year after separating from parent company LG Chemical at the end of 2020.
- Hyundai hopes to use the plant to generate a steady supply of lithium batteries for itself and sister-company Kia Corporation as the two companies shift car production to electric vehicles.
- Earlier this month, the EU proposed an end to the internal combustion engine by 2035.