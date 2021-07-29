Brookfield to buy Spanish hotel operator Selenta for $522.9M - Bloomberg

  • Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) agrees to purchase the Spanish hotel manager Selenta Group from the Mestre family for 440M euros ($522.9M), Bloomberg reports, citing an email statement.
  • The transaction consists of four hotels with 2.2K+ rooms in some of Spain's top tourist destinations like Barcelona, the Costa del Sol, and Tenerife; it also includes the hotel management company.
  • Hotels will continue to operate under the Selenta Group brand.
  • Shares of BAM are up 1.6% on Thursday.
  • In June, WashREIT to sell office portfolio to Brookfield Asset Management for $766M.
