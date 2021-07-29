Brookfield to buy Spanish hotel operator Selenta for $522.9M - Bloomberg
Jul. 29, 2021 1:18 PM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)BAMBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments
Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images
- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) agrees to purchase the Spanish hotel manager Selenta Group from the Mestre family for 440M euros ($522.9M), Bloomberg reports, citing an email statement.
- The transaction consists of four hotels with 2.2K+ rooms in some of Spain's top tourist destinations like Barcelona, the Costa del Sol, and Tenerife; it also includes the hotel management company.
- Hotels will continue to operate under the Selenta Group brand.
- Shares of BAM are up 1.6% on Thursday.
