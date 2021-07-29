Cowen initiates Celcuity with an outperform rating on breast cancer diagnostic

Jul. 29, 2021 1:28 PM ETPBYI, NVS, PFE, RHHBY, CELCBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Female doctor talking to her patient and adjusting her position to do a mammogram
andresr/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cowen has initiated shares of Celcuity (CELC +6.2%) with an overweight rating but no price target.
  • The company is developing a companion diagnostic, CELsignia, for breast cancer.
  • CELsignia uses live tumor cells derived from a patient biopsy and measures real-time activity changes in response to specific pathway inhibitors, according to Cowen.
  • "We see upside to the stock as CELsignia trials readout data in 2021 and 2022," Cowen says.
  • Celcuity has five collaborative trials ongoing with Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.3%), Puma Biotechnology (PBYI -1.1%), Pfizer (PFE -0.5%), and Novartis (NVS +0.2%).
  • Cowen believes CELsignia could be approved as soon as 2023 as is modeling peak sales of >$700M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.