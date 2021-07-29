Cowen initiates Celcuity with an outperform rating on breast cancer diagnostic
- Cowen has initiated shares of Celcuity (CELC +6.2%) with an overweight rating but no price target.
- The company is developing a companion diagnostic, CELsignia, for breast cancer.
- CELsignia uses live tumor cells derived from a patient biopsy and measures real-time activity changes in response to specific pathway inhibitors, according to Cowen.
- "We see upside to the stock as CELsignia trials readout data in 2021 and 2022," Cowen says.
- Celcuity has five collaborative trials ongoing with Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.3%), Puma Biotechnology (PBYI -1.1%), Pfizer (PFE -0.5%), and Novartis (NVS +0.2%).
- Cowen believes CELsignia could be approved as soon as 2023 as is modeling peak sales of >$700M.