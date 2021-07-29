Illinois Tool Works Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.09 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.56B (+39.1% Y/Y).
  • Revenue bifurcation: Automotive revenue estimate $727.1M; Specialty products revenue estimate $464.6M; Test & measurement and electronics revenue estimate $564.3M; Food equipment revenue estimate $477.3M; Polymers & fluids revenue estimate $445.7M; Welding revenue estimate $398.1M
  • Capital expenditure estimate $73.3M
  • Over the last 1 year, ITW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • Stock beat expectations during the last quarter with a 19% growth in operating income.
