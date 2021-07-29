Barnes Group Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 11:05 AM ETBarnes Group Inc. (B)By: SA News Team
- Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+63.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $305.89M (+29.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, B has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.