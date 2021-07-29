CNH Industrial Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 1:01 PM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+485.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.73B (+38.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNHI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.