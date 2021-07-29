Robinhood stock gets Overweight rating at Atlantic on user growth potential
Jul. 29, 2021 1:01 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Atlantic Equities analyst John Heagerty starts coverage of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) with an Overweight rating as he believes the fintech's "superior growth" will continue due to the success of its referral program and the app's appeal to its target demographic.
- The analyst also sees potential for faster revenue growth from adding to its product portfolio.
- Sets price target of $65.
- Points to four-year user growth CAGR of over 100% with Q2 user growth up 25% Q/Q.
- Heagarty forecasts HOOD will deliver a pretax margin of 17% in 2022 and "could conceivably treble in the medium- to longer-term."
- HOOD stock, which had fallen 10% earlier, is off -5.2% in early afternoon trading.
