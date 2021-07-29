Robinhood stock gets Overweight rating at Atlantic on user growth potential

Jul. 29, 2021

Trading Platform Robinhood Fined 65 Million By Securities And Exchange Commission
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Atlantic Equities analyst John Heagerty starts coverage of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) with an Overweight rating as he believes the fintech's "superior growth" will continue due to the success of its referral program and the app's appeal to its target demographic.
  • The analyst also sees potential for faster revenue growth from adding to its product portfolio.
  • Sets price target of $65.
  • Points to four-year user growth CAGR of over 100% with Q2 user growth up 25% Q/Q.
  • Heagarty forecasts HOOD will deliver a pretax margin of 17% in 2022 and "could conceivably treble in the medium- to longer-term."
  • HOOD stock, which had fallen 10% earlier, is off -5.2% in early afternoon trading.
  • Earlier, Robinhood sinks after opening at IPO price of $38
