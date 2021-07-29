Bloomin' Brands Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 11:02 AM ETBloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+191.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (+81.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLMN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.