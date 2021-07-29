Portland General Electric Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 11:04 AM ETPortland General Electric Company (POR)By: SA News Team
- Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $484.01M (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, POR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.