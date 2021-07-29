Nikola falls sharply even as company looks to the future with German plant
Jul. 29, 2021 1:06 PM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Nikola (NKLA -9.5%) is just slightly off its session low as the company looks to turn the page after the indictment of founder Trevor Milton today in New York City. Shares of Nikola are the leading decliner in the volatile EV sector.
- The company sent out media invites today to an opening ceremony on September 15 of its facility in Ulm, Germany. Nikola is building the first Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel-cell prototypes in both Arizona and Ulm. Production is slated to start in 2023 if the testing and validation process goes well.
- On Wall Street, BTIG thinks Nikola may have value at its current level and has a price target of $18 on the zero-emission vehicle maker based off the 2025 revenue estimate and an EV/sales multiple of 9X.
- The relative strength index on Nikola is back below 15.