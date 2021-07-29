Booz Allen Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 11:06 AM ETBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)By: SA News Team
- Booz Allen (NYSE:BAH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (-5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.02B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BAH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.