IDEXX Laboratories Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 1:25 PM ETIDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)By: SA News Team
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.04 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $794.64M (+24.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IDXX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Earlier this month, Seeking Alpha contributor Gen Alpha noted that IDEXX has seen impressive revenue and margin growth in recent years, and highlighted that the company has been "expanding its cloud presence, and is benefiting from the current pet-friendly environment."
- IDEXX shares fell in reaction to posting first-quarter results that beat Wall Street analysts, helped by the strength in its Companion Animal Group Diagnostics segment, and raised its full-year forecast, on May 4.
- The company's shares have gained more than 40% year to date.