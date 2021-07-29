Restaurant Brands Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 1:11 PM ETRestaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)QSRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+84.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.37B (+30.5% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA estimate $526.2M
- Tim Horton's comparable sales estimate +27.4%
- Burger King comparable sales estimate +15.6%
- Popeyes comparable sales estimate +2.86%
- Over the last 2 years, QSR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Last quarter, the stock beat consensus which gave a marginal support to price.
- Bullish comments on the stock by SA contributor: 'Restaurant Brands International Is A Great Bargain'