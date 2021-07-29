Restaurant Brands Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+84.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.37B (+30.5% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA estimate $526.2M
  • Tim Horton's comparable sales estimate +27.4%
  • Burger King comparable sales estimate +15.6%
  • Popeyes comparable sales estimate +2.86%
  • Over the last 2 years, QSR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • Last quarter, the stock beat consensus which gave a marginal support to price.
  • Bullish comments on the stock by SA contributor: 'Restaurant Brands International Is A Great Bargain'
