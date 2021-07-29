LyondellBasell Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 1:13 PM ETLyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.62 (+726.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.09B (+100.0% Y/Y).
- Analyst estimates EBITDA of $2.71B (range $2.39B to $3.04B) (Bloomberg consensus).
- Over the last 2 years, LYB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.